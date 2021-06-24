eBoost (EBST) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00386232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011289 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

