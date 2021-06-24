EchoLink One Day Volume Reaches $90,563.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 38% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $732,480.86 and approximately $90,563.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.44 or 0.00609294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00040118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00076938 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars.

