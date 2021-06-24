Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.92% of Ecolab worth $1,177,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.61. 14,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

