Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,591 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after buying an additional 1,130,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $15,412,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 964,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

