EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $260,413.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,656.99 or 1.00240361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

