Edge Capital Group LLC Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 254,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

