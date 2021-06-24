Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

IJH traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $170.43 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

