Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,454.63. 11,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,344.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

