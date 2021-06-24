Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.14. 91,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

