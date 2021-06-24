Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.75 on Thursday, hitting $2,545.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,395.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

