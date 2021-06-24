Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $313.22. 40,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

