Edgeless Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $512,529.49 and $2.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00020555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.67 or 0.00602382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00077421 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

