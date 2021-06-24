Edgeware (EDG) Trading 40.6% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and $539,498.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

