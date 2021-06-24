Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

Shares of EDUC opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

