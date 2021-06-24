Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.60

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 5336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

