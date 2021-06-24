Einsteinium Price Down 39.7% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $283,351.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,783,150 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

