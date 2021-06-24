Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0499 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $145,658.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00386971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,785,174 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

