EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 139,346 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 29,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA)

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

