Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

ELAN stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.