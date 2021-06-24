Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.10. Electromed shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 89,315 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Electromed alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 587,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electromed in the first quarter worth $123,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.