Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $112.62 million and $267,378.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 198.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,875,178,824 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.