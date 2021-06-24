Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $8,207.99 and approximately $78.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.00566831 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000948 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

