Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

EFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

EFN stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.44. 92,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$9.39 and a one year high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

