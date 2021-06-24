Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,319 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $164,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

LLY stock opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

