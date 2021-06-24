Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $635.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 120.9% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $194,323.09 and $635.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,012.18 or 0.05739384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00128496 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,257,275 coins and its circulating supply is 46,205,944 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

