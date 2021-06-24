Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.48

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 4752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EFC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

The company has a market cap of $851.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

