Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

