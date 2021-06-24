Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,795 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

