Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.40. 40,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

