Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.18. 32,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,197. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

