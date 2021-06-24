Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.23. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 36,458 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

