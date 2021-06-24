Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.

Shares of TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,006. The company has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.58. Empire has a 52 week low of C$32.03 and a 52 week high of C$42.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

