Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Trading Down 0.2%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 6,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPWR. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

