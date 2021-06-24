ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.44

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

