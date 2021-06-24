ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.44

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Friday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.