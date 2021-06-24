Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

