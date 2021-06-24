Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several research analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

EHC opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

