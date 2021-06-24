Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at 100,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 27.15 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 23.25 and a 52 week high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.