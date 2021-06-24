Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $2.96. Energous shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,147,669 shares.

WATT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,815 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

