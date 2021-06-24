Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.91 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00379108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00977318 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.