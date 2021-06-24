Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.77. 2,525,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.