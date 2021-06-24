EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of EnPro Industries worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.63. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

