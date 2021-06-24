Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Invitae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 190,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 67.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,400 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

