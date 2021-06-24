Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

