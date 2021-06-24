Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in argenx by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 691.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

ARGX opened at $312.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

