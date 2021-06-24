Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

