Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.