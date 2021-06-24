Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.38.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

