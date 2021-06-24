Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 227 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $682.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 252.83, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $626.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $684.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

