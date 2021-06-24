Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,464 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Five9 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Five9 by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $184.76 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

