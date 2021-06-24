Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,175 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,355.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

